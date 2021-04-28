 Skip to main content
Buzz Calendar for April 29
Buzz Calendar for April 29

THURSDAY

The Duke Merrick Band in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.

FRIDAY

Friday Cheers with Second Wind Band: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Full Nelson Friday with Prophett & Garst: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Friday Night Out with Pat Anderson: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Stewedafried Bluegrass Trio: 6-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Harlem Nights”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors.

Kat & the Travelers: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

"Heard" Drive-In Performance: Site-specific performance of dance, film and live music featuring Katharine Birdsall, Faith Levine, Liz Reynolds, Katie Baer Schetlick, Aaron Wine and Emily Wright and film by Shandoah Goldman, 8:30 p.m., Woolen Mills Chapel Parking Lot at 1819 E. Market St., (646) 671-7572, $30 per car, $10 per person, 20% percent of profits donated to restoration of Historic Woolen Mills Chapel.

SATURDAY

Local Vocals: 6-9 p.m., Cunningham Creek Winery at Middlefork Farm in Palmyra, (434) 207-3907, no cover.

Music on the Patio with music by Mike Proffitt: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Edge of Tomorrow”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths.

SUNDAY

Music on the Patio with music by Mo Safren: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Latin and Gypsy Rumba Guitar Duo — Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 3-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

MONDAY

Trivia Night with Brandon Hamilton The Trivia Guy: 6-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

WEDNESDAY

Comedy Open Mic Night: Socially distanced outdoor event hosted by Heather Kilburn and John Rad, 8:30-10 p.m., IX Art Park, free, 18 and older, bad weather postpones. Register in advance for a 5-minute performance slot by contacting @HeatherKilburnComedy or @john_rademacher on Facebook or Instagram.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Like Water for Chocolate”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors.

Zumba & Wine: 5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, $25, reservations required in advance. Wear a mask and bring your own water and towel.

Tap 29 Roadster Brew Club Launch with Cinco de Mayo music by Polly y Gofres: 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

To submit information about a live event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out.

