Buzz Calendar for April 22

THURSDAY
Jimmy O in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.
FRIDAY
Friday Cheers with John Goslin and Bill Yetzer: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
Full Nelson Friday with Jake Sawyer: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
Friday Night Out with Miles Pearce: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Scuffletown: 6-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Paramount Presents: “2021 Oscar-Nominated Short Films — Live Action”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $12, $10 seniors.
Mercy Trail: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Love Mother Earth: Earth Day event and afternoon concert series, 5-8 p.m., Ike Anderson emcees a fashion show at 5 p.m., Tyler Dick Band performs at 6 p.m., The Shops at Stonefield, benefits ManagingLove.org.
SATURDAY
Hustle for Housing: Presented by ACAC Fitness & Wellness Centers, 8:30-11:30 a.m., includes Zumba dance at 8:30 a.m., yoga at 9:30 a.m. and Afterburn at 10:30 a.m., Sprint Pavilion, rain or shine, $10, 100% of ticket sales will benefit Charlottesville’s Affordable Housing Opportunity Fund. ACAC members and nonmembers welcome. Online pre-registration required. Arrive at least 15 minutes early for health screening. Bring your own yoga mat.
Music on the Patio with music by Davis Bradley Duo: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Twisted Biscuits food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Hobby Horse Derby: Socially distanced outdoor stick horse racing for all ages sponsored in part by Foxfield Races, gates open at 2 p.m., races for ages 4 to 6 at 2:30 p.m., for ages 7 to 10 at 3:30 p.m., racing and dressage for ages 11 to teens at 4:30 p.m. and dressage for adults at 5:30 p.m., IX Art Park, $5 per person, free if younger than 2, bad weather cancels. Spectators are encouraged to wear their fanciest Kentucky Derby-style hats.
Paramount Presents: Met Live in HD Encore — “Turandot (from Jan. 30, 2016)”: 1 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.
FarAway: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Big Gavel Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SUNDAY
Michael Clem and Rusty Speidel: 3-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Ken Farmer & the Authenticators: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
MONDAY
Trivia Night with Brandon Hamilton The Trivia Guy: 6-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
WEDNESDAY
Comedy Open Mic Night: Socially distanced outdoor event hosted by Heather Kilburn and John Rad, 8:30-10 p.m., IX Art Park, free, 18 and older, bad weather postpones. Register in advance for a 5-minute performance slot by contacting @HeatherKilburnComedy or @john_rademacher on Facebook or Instagram.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Graduate”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths.