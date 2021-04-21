Buzz Calendar for April 22

SATURDAY

Hustle for Housing: Presented by ACAC Fitness & Wellness Centers, 8:30-11:30 a.m., includes Zumba dance at 8:30 a.m., yoga at 9:30 a.m. and Afterburn at 10:30 a.m., Sprint Pavilion, rain or shine, $10, 100% of ticket sales will benefit Charlottesville’s Affordable Housing Opportunity Fund. ACAC members and nonmembers welcome. Online pre-registration required. Arrive at least 15 minutes early for health screening. Bring your own yoga mat.

Music on the Patio with music by Davis Bradley Duo: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Twisted Biscuits food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Hobby Horse Derby: Socially distanced outdoor stick horse racing for all ages sponsored in part by Foxfield Races, gates open at 2 p.m., races for ages 4 to 6 at 2:30 p.m., for ages 7 to 10 at 3:30 p.m., racing and dressage for ages 11 to teens at 4:30 p.m. and dressage for adults at 5:30 p.m., IX Art Park, $5 per person, free if younger than 2, bad weather cancels. Spectators are encouraged to wear their fanciest Kentucky Derby-style hats.

Paramount Presents: Met Live in HD Encore — “Turandot (from Jan. 30, 2016)”: 1 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.