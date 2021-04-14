Buzz Calendar for April 15

FRIDAY
Friday Cheers with Jason “Tater” Tomlin: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
Friday Night Out with Mattie Fuller: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover.
Boxed Lunch: 6-8:30 p.m., Martin’s Grill food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Paramount Presents: “2021 Oscar-Nominated Short Films — Animated”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $12, $10 seniors.
Jimmy O: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SATURDAY
Seafood Saturday with music by 2Wishes: Noon-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, $15, $10 advance.
Springquest with Mighty Joshua and Positive Collective: Socially distanced outdoor reggae event, gates open at 3 p.m., music from 4-7 p.m., IX Art Park, $100 for a VIP tent to $20 for a one- to two-person circle, bad weather cancels.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Annie”: 1 and 5 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths.
Chris Hanks: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
The Unsuitables: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SUNDAY
Latin and Gypsy Rumba Duo — Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 3-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
MONDAY
Trivia Night with Brandon Hamilton The Trivia Guy: 6-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
WEDNESDAY
Comedy Open Mic Night: Socially distanced outdoor event hosted by Heather Kilburn and John Rad, 8:30-10 p.m., IX Art Park, free, 18 and older, bad weather postpones. Register in advance for a 5-minute performance slot by contacting @HeatherKilburnComedy or @john_rademacher on Facebook or Instagram.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Great Debaters”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors.