Buzz Calendar for April 1

FRIDAY
» Friday Cheers with Porch Dogs: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
» Friday Night Out with Bailey Hayes: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover.
» The David Tewksbury Trio: 3-5:30 p.m., Two Brothers Southwestern Grill food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
» McHale and Justina: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SATURDAY
» The Darkside Experience: Socially distanced outdoor event with Pink Floyd music, 7-11 p.m., IX Art Park, $15, $10 advance, bad weather cancels.
» Music on the Patio with Grass Fed: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover.
» Paramount Presents: “Exhibition on Screen — Easter in Art”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.
» Meisha Herron Band: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
» Jodie Davis and Dave Owens: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SUNDAY
» Music on the Patio with Rusty Speidel: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover.
» Latin and Gypsy Rumba Duo — Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 3-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
WEDNESDAY
» Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Vertigo” 4K Restoration: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths.
Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue.