'Break Every Chain' film traces local police officer's journey from fear to faith

Faith was one of the first. He has attended a men's Bible study at his church for six years now.

Hickory said he'd been "kind of a 'check-the-box' Christian" until that point. His childhood belief had splintered under the pressure of his father's death, and "there wasn't any evidence of it, other than I said I was a Christian," he said.

"If I made the decision to end my own life, there was no way back. I decided to give my life over to God." But he knew taking a passive approach wasn't going to work.

"When someone's in a very dark place, it's unrealistic to tell them they can pray their problems away," he said. "You need to take action, too."

Taking action included seeking deeper counseling that spoke specifically to the demands of his professional life. Police psychologist Byron Greenberg helped him to build a stronger bridge between the intrepid officer and the human being behind the badge.

"He saved my life. He was incredible," Hickory said of Greenberg. "I thought I could keep my guard up around him, but I broke down immediately."

Alcohol had to go. Hickory has been sober since August 2015. "It's a much better way to live — and it's much cheaper, too," he said. "Alcohol is not a good coping mechanism."