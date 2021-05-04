 Skip to main content
Best Bets for Wednesday, May 5
Comedy Open Mic Night: Socially distanced outdoor event hosted by Heather Kilburn and John Rad, 8:30-10 p.m., IX Art Park, free, 18 and older, bad weather postpones. Register in advance for a 5-minute performance slot by contacting @HeatherKilburnComedy or @john_rademacher on Facebook or Instagram.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Like Water for Chocolate”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors.

Zumba & Wine: 5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, $25, reservations required in advance. Wear a mask and bring your own water and towel.

Tap 29 Roadster Brew Club Launch with Cinco de Mayo music by Polly y Gofres: 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

