Best Bets for Wednesday, May 19
Comedy Open Mic Night: Socially distanced outdoor event hosted by Heather Kilburn and John Rad, 8:30-10 p.m., IX Art Park, free, 18 and older, bad weather postpones. Register in advance for a 5-minute performance slot by contacting @HeatherKilburnComedy or @john_rademacher on Facebook or Instagram.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Birdcage (25th Anniversary)”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors.

Spencer Hatcher: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

