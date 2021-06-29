 Skip to main content
Best Bets for Wednesday, June 30
Best Bets for Wednesday, June 30

Wind Down Wednesday with Mitchel Evan: 6-9 p.m., Good Waffle & Co. food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5, purchase tickets in advance.

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club's weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., Ix Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors.

Sharif: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

