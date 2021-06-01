 Skip to main content
Best Bets for Wednesday, June 2
Wind Down Wednesday with Laura Thurston: 6-9 p.m., Little Manila food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5, purchase tickets in advance.

Comedy Open Mic Night: Socially distanced outdoor event hosted by Heather Kilburn and John Rad, 8:30-10 p.m., IX Art Park, free, 18 and older, bad weather postpones. Register in advance for a 5-minute performance slot by contacting @HeatherKilburnComedy or @john_rademacher on Facebook or Instagram.

Local Vocals: 5-8 p.m., King Family Vineyards in Crozet, (434) 823-7800, no cover.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Color Purple”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths.

