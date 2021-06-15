 Skip to main content
Best Bets for Wednesday, June 16
Wind Down Wednesday with Matt Johnson: 6-9 p.m., 106 Street Food food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5, purchase tickets in advance.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Key Largo”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths.

The Joker Duo: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

