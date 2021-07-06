 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Bets for Wednesday, July 7
0 comments

Best Bets for Wednesday, July 7

  • 0

Wind Down Wednesday with Bailey Hayes: 6-9 p.m., food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5, purchase tickets in advance.

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club's weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., Ix Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Rebel Without a Cause”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 ages 12 and younger.

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Princess Diana had a 'schoolboy' sense of humor

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Movies

Best Bets for Wednesday, June 30

Wind Down Wednesday with Mitchel Evan: 6-9 p.m., Good Waffle & Co. food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5, …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert