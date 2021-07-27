 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Bets for Wednesday, July 28
0 comments

Best Bets for Wednesday, July 28

  • 0

Wind Down Wednesday with Boxcar Speakeasy: 6-9 p.m., food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5, purchase tickets in advance.

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: Summer Classics — “Sunset Blvd.”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 ages 12 and younger.

Spencer Hatcher: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Netflix is developing a live-action Pokémon series

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Movies

Best Bets for Saturday, July 24

Music on the Patio with Grass Fed: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Burnt Ends BBQ will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservat…

Movies

Best Bets for Wednesday, July 21

Wind Down Wednesday with Mojo Pie: 6-9 p.m., food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5, purchase tickets in advance.

Movies

Best Bets for Friday, July 16

Fridays After Five with Erin & The Wildfire and Spudnik: Outdoor concert series, 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (4…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert