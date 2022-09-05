Charlottesville Premiere of “Three Minutes: A Lengthening”: Presented in partnership with The United Jewish Fund for Charlottesville and Bind These Words, 7 p.m., Violet Crown Charlottesville, $15. All ticket proceeds will go to The United Jewish Fund for Charlottesville.
Best Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 6
Related to this story
Most Popular
The full program of films, events and guests for this year's festival will be announced on Oct. 11, and tickets will go on sale on Oct. 18. For information, go to virginiafilmfestival.org.
When “The Woman King” rises up in theaters on Sept. 16, it will emerge as a potent force on a movie landscape that has seldom seen something like it. Drawing from the real 19th century history of the Agojie, women warriors who defended the West African kingdom of Dahomey, present-day Benin, “The Woman King” is muscular action-drama that puts female power front and center at a time when women’s rights are seen as imperiled. Viola Davis stars as their general, Nanisca. “The Woman King” will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in early September before Sony Pictures opens it in theaters.
Festival red carpets are rolled out. Oscar campaigns are primed. Long-awaited blockbusters are poised for big box office. Here's a preview of what to expect from the fall movie season.
"The Whale" was Aronofsky's favorite kind of challenge — in that it had so many limitations. He learned long ago on 1998's "Pi" that boundaries are "your gateway to freedom." On that film, he only had $20,000 and a dream. In "Mother!" he was limited to a house. And, in "The Whale," it's not just a single apartment — it's also a character who doesn't move much.
For the first time in three years, the fall movie industrial complex is lurching back into high gear. Festival red carpets are rolled out. Oscar campaigns are primed. Long-awaited blockbusters, like “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Avatar: The Way of Water,” are poised for big box office. But after the tumult of the pandemic, can the fall movie season just go back to way it was? Many are hoping it will. After two springtime editions, Academy Awards have returned to a more traditional early March date. The Golden Globes, after near-cancellation, are plotting a comeback. And some movies, too, are trying to recapture a before-times spirit. For others, change is part of the point.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 1
Peter Billingsley again will play Ralphie, who returns to his childhood home with his wife and children in an attempt to capture the Christmas magic of his childhood.
For one day, movie tickets will be just $3 in the vast majority of American theaters as part of a newly launched “National Cinema Day” to lure moviegoers during a quiet spell at the box office. The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners, on Sunday announced that Sept. 3 will be a nationwide discount day in more than 3,000 theaters and on more than 30,000 screens. Major chains, including AMC and Regal Cinemas, are participating, as are all major film studios. In participating theaters, tickets will be no more than $3 for every showing, in every format. Labor Day weekend is traditionally one of the slowest weekends in theaters.
Directed by Jessica M. Thompson, “The Invitation” takes more time than it should to reveal its secret. It doesn’t require a genius, though, to know this place is filled with monsters who are high on DNA test kits.
A rundown of notable films coming out this fall, which range from Disney+'s “Pinocchio” adaptation to Ana de Armas playing Marilyn Monroe in the Netflix film “Blonde.” Other notable September releases include “Don't Worry Darling,” starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh and “Hocus Pocus 2.” October brings more frights with “Halloween Ends,” the 13th installment of the horror franchise and Dwayne Johnson's DC comics film “Black Adam.” November's releases include “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever," a Weird Al Yankovic biopic, “She Said” about the New York Times' investigation into Harvey Weinstein and Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical tale “The Fabelmans.”