Best Bets for Thursday, May 13
Best Bets for Thursday, May 13

Ken Farmer and the Authenticators in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.

Zoiree: Edwin Roa will lead a 45-minute bachata class, followed by 45 minutes of dance practice, 7-8:30 p.m., outdoors at IX Art Park, $20 per couple, spaces limited, 18 and older. Bad weather postpones event.

The Virginia Film Festival Presents: “Minari”: Presented in partnership with the Paramount, 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15.

