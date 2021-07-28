 Skip to main content
Best Bets for Thursday, July 29
Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Jon Spear Band: 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m., Blue Ridge Pizza and Farmacy food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10, purchase tickets in advance.

Ken Farmer and The Authenticators in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.

Paramount Presents: Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company Live in HD — “Romeo and Juliet”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.

Free Union’s “Kickback” residency with special guest Charles Owens Trio: 7:30 p.m., café opens at 6 p.m., venue opens at 7 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10, $5 advance.

