Best Bets for Thursday, July 15
Best Bets for Thursday, July 15

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with 180 Band: 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m., Heard and Order Up food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10, purchase tickets in advance.

Jimmy O in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.

Scuffletown: 5-8 p.m., Two Brothers Southwestern Grill food truck will be there, Knight's Gambit Vineyard, (434) 566-1168, bring beach chairs or picnic blankets for seating, no cover.

The Paramount Theater and Virginia Film Festival Present: "When My Time Comes": Includes post-film discussion with director Joe Fab, executive producer Diane Naughton and subject Diane Rehm, 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $20.

Persimmon Tree Players: “Moon Over Buffalo,” 7 p.m., Cunningham Creek Winery, $75-$10. Rescheduled from July 8.

