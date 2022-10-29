Best Bets for Sunday, Oct. 30

Music on the Patio with Matty Metcalfe and Crewe d'Bayou: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
The Highway Department: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.
The Fantasy Festival Fundraiser: De La Roll skating, 3-6 p.m., IX Art Park, pay what you can, suggested donation $15.
An Evening with The Disco Biscuits: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $50, $45 advance.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Phantom of the Opera”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $5 youths ages 12 and younger.
Percussionist Tom Teasley creates soundscape to accompany 1922 silent film "Nosferatu": 3 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, $8, $6 seniors and students.
Déjà Vu: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.