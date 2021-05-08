Best Bets for Sunday, May 9

Peyton Tochterman and Gary Green: 3-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Local Arts and Crafts Fair: Includes live music, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
John Sweet: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
