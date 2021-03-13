 Skip to main content
Best Bets for Sunday, March 14
Best Bets for Sunday, March 14

» St. Patrick's Day with Smokin' Trout: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

» The Burkes (Caroline and Jason): 3-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

» Dave Goodrich: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

