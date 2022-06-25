Best Bets for Sunday, June 26

Live Music in the Orchard: Luke Johnson: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.
Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
Music on the Patio with Grass Fed: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Swansong: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Blues Brothers”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, 25 cents.
Organist and soprano Liya Petrides: 4 p.m., St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Orange, free, donations welcome.