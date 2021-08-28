 Skip to main content
Best Bets for Sunday, Aug. 29
Music on the Patio by Peter Warren: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Willie DE: 3-5:30 p.m., food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Lockn’ Farm: Tedeschi Trucks Band, Jon Batiste and Gabe Dixon Band: Lockn’ Farm in Arrington, $199 three-day general admission pass, $67.50 single-day tickets.

Shenandoah National Park Trust Presents: Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour: 6 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25.

Spencer Hatcher and Gang: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

