Best Bets for Saturday, May 8
Best Bets for Saturday, May 8

Festy Charlottesville: David Wax Museum with special guest Devon Sproule: 7 p.m., Chisholm Vineyards, thefesty.com, $300-$120 pods, $10 livestream.

Second Saturday Concert by Scuffletown: 6-9 p.m., Over the Top Chef food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Glory”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors.

Chris Hanks: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

The Joker Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

