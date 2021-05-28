 Skip to main content
Best Bets for Saturday, May 29
Basecamp Concert Series with Big Something and Too Many Zooz: Devils Backbone Basecamp and Brewpub, $81.25-$50.

Music on the Patio by An Lar: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Burnt Ends BBQ will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Bullitt”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths 12 and younger.

Mercy Trail: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

A.P. Project: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

