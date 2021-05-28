Best Bets for Saturday, May 29

Basecamp Concert Series with Big Something and Too Many Zooz: Devils Backbone Basecamp and Brewpub, $81.25-$50.
Music on the Patio by An Lar: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Burnt Ends BBQ will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Bullitt”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths 12 and younger.
Mercy Trail: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
A.P. Project: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
