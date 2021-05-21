 Skip to main content
Best Bets for Saturday, May 22
Best Bets for Saturday, May 22

Basecamp Concert Series with Josie Dunne at 8 p.m. and Moon Taxi at 9 p.m., Basecamp Concert Series: Devils Backbone Basecamp and Brewpub, $81.25-$50.

Music on the Patio by Jimmy O: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Mermay at the Market: Sea shanties with Matthew and nautical art creation with mermaids during farmers market, 8 a.m.-noon, outdoors at IX Art Park, no cover.

Lore with Bro-X and Ships in the Night: 8 p.m., gates open at 7 p.m., outdoors at IX Art Park, $100 for VIP tent to $20 per one- to two-person circle, spaces limited, 21 and older. Bad weather cancels event.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Chicken Run”: 1 and 4 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths 12 and younger.

Mercury Avenue: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Old Soul featuring the Jon Spear & Dara James Duo: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

