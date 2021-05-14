 Skip to main content
Best Bets for Saturday, May 15
Best Bets for Saturday, May 15

Music on the Patio by Kat and the Travelers: 2:30-5:30p.m., Juan More Taco food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Local Vocals: 5-8 p.m., Meadowcreek Golf Course Grill, (434) 296-6069, no cover, rain may cancel.

Paramount Presents: Met Live in HD Encore: “Carmen (from Jan. 16, 2010)”: 1 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.

Fork in the Road: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Déjà Vu: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

