Best Bets for Saturday, May 1
Best Bets for Saturday, May 1

Local Vocals: 5-8 p.m., Cunningham Creek Winery at Middlefork Farm in Palmyra, (434) 207-3907, no cover.

Music on the Patio with music by Mike Proffitt: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: "Edge of Tomorrow”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths.

"Heard" Drive-In Performance:  Site-specific performance of dance, film and live music featuring Katharine Birdsall, Faith Levine, Liz Reynolds, Katie Baer Schetlick, Aaron Wine and Emily Wright and film by Shandoah Goldman, 8:30 p.m., Woolen Mills Chapel Parking Lot at 1819 E. Market St., (646) 671-7572, $30 per car, $10 per person, 20% percent of profits donated to restoration of Historic Woolen Mills Chapel.

