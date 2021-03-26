Best Bets for Saturday, March 27

» Ultramarine with Chickenhead Blues Band and Eli Cook: Socially distanced outdoor event, 4-7 p.m., IX Art Park, $12.50-$10, bad weather cancels.
» Music on the Patio with Mike Proffitt: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover.
» Paramount at the Movies Presents: “An American Tail”: 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths.
» Old Soul: Featuring Jon Spear and Dara James, 12:30-3:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
» The Unsuitables: 4:30-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.