Best Bets for Saturday, March 13

Music on the Patio with Beleza: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover.
Paramount Presents: “We Banjo 3: Live from Ireland” (livestream): 5 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25 livestream, $20 early bird.
Kendall Street Company Presents: An Evening with Kendall Street Company (live event): 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $35, $30, $35.
Matt Johnson: 12:30-3:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Midlife Crisis Band: 4:30-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
