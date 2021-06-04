 Skip to main content
Best Bets for Saturday, June 5
Best Bets for Saturday, June 5

Basecamp Concert Series with Elle King: Devils Backbone Basecamp and Brewpub, $81.25-$50.

Music on the Patio by South Canal Street: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Daton Catering will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Hobby Horse Derby: Pool noodle “horse” races for all ages, 10 a.m. racing for ages 4 to 6, 11 a.m. racing and dressage for ages 7 to 10, noon racing and dressage for ages 11 to teens and 1 p.m. dressage for adults, outdoors at IX Art Park, $5 for competitors. Hat decoration with artist Annie Temmink available; arrive during the farmers market to decorate your pool noodle steed. Winners get the chance to compete in Foxfield Races’ stick pony race in the fall. Bad weather cancels. Wear a mask if you have not been vaccinated; you will be asked to show your vaccination card at the box office.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Longest Day”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths 12 and younger.

2Wishes: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Big Gavel Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

