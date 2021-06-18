 Skip to main content
Best Bets for Saturday, June 19
Best Bets for Saturday, June 19

Music on the Patio with Billy & The Backbeats: 6-9 p.m., Juan More Taco food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

An Evening with Indecision: Featuring Aaron Evans, David Ibbeken, Craig Dougald, Shawn McCrystal, Doug Wanamaker and Chris White, 7 p.m., doors at 6 p.m., outdoors at IX Art Park, $20, $15 advance, all ages.  Bad weather cancels. Wear a mask if you have not been vaccinated; you will be asked to show your vaccination card at the box office.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Iron Giant”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths.

Chris Hanks: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

The Acoustic Onion: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Tags

