Best Bets for Saturday, June 12
Second Saturday Concert Series with Jimmy O: 6-9 p.m., Over the Top Chef food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Charlottesville Opera's "Broadway in the Park": Two performances of musical selections from popular Broadway musicals, singers include Jennifer DiNoia, Allison Semmes and Sharin Apostolou, 5:30 and 8 p.m., outdoors at IX Art Park, $20, $15 advance.  Bad weather cancels. Wear a mask if you have not been vaccinated; you will be asked to show your vaccination card at the box office.

Paramount Presents: Met Live in HD Encore — “Le Nozze di Figaro (from Oct. 18, 2014)”: 1 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.

Midlife Crisis Band: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Lonesome Ryder Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

