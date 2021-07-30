 Skip to main content
Best Bets for Saturday, July 31
Best Bets for Saturday, July 31

Music on the Patio with Tropical Attitudes: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Burnt Ends BBQ will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Ken Farmer & The Authenticators: 5-8 p.m., Knight’s Gambit Vineyard, (434) 566-1168, bring beach chairs or picnic blankets for seating, no cover.

Paramount Presents: “Long Strange Trip — The Untold Story of the Grateful Dead in HD”: 4:20 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.

The Judy Chops in Rivanna Roots: A Riverfront Concert Series: 6-9 p.m., gates open at 5 p.m., Little Manila food truck will be there, The Front Porch will sell Champion Beer, Potter’s Craft Cider and Blenheim Vineyards wines, Rivanna River Company at 1518 E. High St., bring blankets or chairs for seating comfort, wear a mask unless you are fully vaccinated, $10.

The Lonesome Ryder Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

