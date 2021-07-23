 Skip to main content
Best Bets for Saturday, July 24
Best Bets for Saturday, July 24

Music on the Patio with Grass Fed: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Burnt Ends BBQ will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Live music: 5-8 p.m., Knight’s Gambit Vineyard, (434) 566-1168, bring beach chairs or picnic blankets for seating, no cover.

Vax to the Future ‘80s Dance Party with Film on Girls and DJ Cadybug: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (434) 245-4980, 1980s attire welcomed, $15, $12 advance.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Standing in the Shadows of Motown”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths 12 and younger.

Kat and the Travelers: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

The Unsuitables: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

CatVideoFest 2021: 1 p.m., Violet Crown Charlottesville, (434) 529-3000.

