Best Bets for Saturday, July 17

Music on the Patio with Kat and the Travelers: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Law Dawgs Hotdogs will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Jon Spear Band: 5-8 p.m., Firefly food truck will be there, Knight’s Gambit Vineyard, (434) 566-1168, bring beach chairs or picnic blankets for seating, no cover.
Mama Tried with Baby Jo’s Boogie Band: 7-10, outdoors at IX Art Park, $15, $10 advance, all ages. Bad weather cancels. Wear a mask if you have not been vaccinated; you will be asked to show your vaccination card at the box office.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Jurassic Park”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths 12 and younger.