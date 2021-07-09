 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Bets for Saturday, July 10
0 comments
Best Bets

Best Bets for Saturday, July 10

  • 0

Local Vocals: 5-8 p.m., Cunningham Creek Winery, (434) 207-3907, no cover, call for reservations. Rain may cancel. Leashed dogs welcome.

Second Saturday Concert Series with South Canal Street: 6-9 p.m., Over the Top Chef and Far Gohn Brewing will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Paramount Presents: Met Live in HD Encore — “Il Trovatore (from Oct. 3, 2015)”: 1 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.

The Jon Spear Band: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

The Acoustic Onion: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scarlett Johansson has kept every Black Widow costume she has worn on screen

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cannes reawakens, pins hopes on film festival's return
Movies

Cannes reawakens, pins hopes on film festival's return

The show is running 14 months late, thanks to the pandemic. And it's about time for the city’s merchants, hoteliers and restaurateurs, who hope the return of the festival’s glamour and revenues heralds a broader renaissance for the region and France’s cultural world after an exceptionally damaging year.

Movies

Best Bets for Wednesday, July 7

Wind Down Wednesday with Bailey Hayes: 6-9 p.m., food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5, purchase tickets in advance.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert