Best Bets for Saturday, July 10

Local Vocals: 5-8 p.m., Cunningham Creek Winery, (434) 207-3907, no cover, call for reservations. Rain may cancel. Leashed dogs welcome.
Second Saturday Concert Series with South Canal Street: 6-9 p.m., Over the Top Chef and Far Gohn Brewing will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Paramount Presents: Met Live in HD Encore — “Il Trovatore (from Oct. 3, 2015)”: 1 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.
The Jon Spear Band: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
The Acoustic Onion: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.