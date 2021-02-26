Best Bets for Saturday, Feb. 27

Music on the Patio with John Kelly: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover.
Paramount Presents: Met Live in HD Encore: “The Gershwins’ ‘Porgy and Bess’ (from Feb. 1, 2020)”: 1 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.
Big Gavel Band: 4:30-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
