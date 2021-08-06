Best Bets for Saturday, Aug. 7

Local Vocals: 5-8 p.m., Cunningham Creek Winery at Middlefork Farm in Palmyra, (434) 207-3907, no cover.

Music on the Patio with An Lar: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Order Up! will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“All in the Timing”: 8 p.m., Four County Players, (540) 832-5355, $15.

The Michael Elswick Gathering: 5:30-8 p.m., Mexican Tacos food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Heather Land: The Age Gap Tour: Comedienne, author and singer performs comedy, 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (434) 245-4980, $39.50-$29.50, $99 VIP, add $3 day of show.

Kat & The Travelers: 5-8 p.m., Order Up! Seafood will be there, Knight’s Gambit Vineyard, (434) 566-1168, bring beach chairs or picnic blankets for seating, no cover.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: Disney’s “Ratatouille”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 ages 12 and younger.