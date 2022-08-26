Best Bets for Saturday, Aug. 27

Ron Howard learned years ago on “Apollo 13” that knowing the outcome of a story is different from knowing the story itself. And though the 2018 rescue of the Thai boys’ soccer team and their coach is considerably fresher in our collective memories, Howard saw in it a similar opportunity to shed light on the people involved in an impossible mission with a happy ending. But the reality of filming the movie would prove enormously difficult, not just in authentically portraying the dangerous diving, but in giving space to the thousands of volunteers who helped. “Thirteen Lives," available Friday on Amazon Prime Video, stars Viggo Mortensen and Colin Farrell.