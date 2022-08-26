 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Bets for Saturday, Aug. 27

  •

Live Music in the Orchard: Theocles: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Music on the Patio with Mattie Fuller: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Elby Brass Band: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Ix Flix: Family-friendly events begin at 6 p.m., screening of “Clueless” begins at sunset, Ix Art Park, free.

Fork in the Road: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Mike Lucci Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Eyes of the Nile (Iron Maiden Tribute) with Ashes Reign: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $15 advance.

