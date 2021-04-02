 Skip to main content
Best Bets for Saturday, April 3
» The Darkside Experience: Socially distanced outdoor event with Pink Floyd music, 7-11 p.m., IX Art Park, $15, $10 advance, bad weather cancels.

» Music on the Patio with Grass Fed: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover.

» Paramount Presents: “Exhibition on Screen — Easter in Art”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.

» Meisha Herron Band: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

» Jodie Davis and Dave Owens: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

