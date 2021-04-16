 Skip to main content
Best Bets for Saturday, April 17
Best Bets for Saturday, April 17

Seafood Saturday with music by 2Wishes: Noon-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, $15, $10 advance.

Springquest with Mighty Joshua and Positive Collective: Socially distanced outdoor reggae event, gates open at 3 p.m., music from 4-7 p.m., IX Art Park, $100 for a VIP tent to $20 for a one- to two-person circle, bad weather cancels.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Annie”: 1 and 5 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths.

Chris Hanks: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

The Unsuitables: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

