Best Bets for Saturday, April 10
Best Bets for Saturday, April 10

Second Saturday Concert Series with Local Vocals: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “12 Going on 30”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths.

Midlife Crisis Band: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Déjà Vu: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Staying in? We've got you covered

