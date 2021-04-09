Best Bets for Saturday, April 10

Second Saturday Concert Series with Local Vocals: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “12 Going on 30”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths.
Midlife Crisis Band: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Déjà Vu: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Tags
Staying in? We've got you covered
Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter!