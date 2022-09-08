Best Bets for Friday, Sept. 9

Friday Night Out at DuCard with The Recherché Duo: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Shagwuf: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.
Boxed Lunch: Salsa Street Grill food truck will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival: 12:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 295-5395, free.
Fluvanna County Arts Council screening of Virginia Folklife Program's film "In Good Keeping in 2022": Arts council's first event since March 2020 at Carysbrook Performing Arts Center, 6 p.m., Carysbrook Performing Arts Center in Fork Union, free, registration required at eventbrite.com.
21st annual Light House Studio Youth Film Festival: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $102.50 VIP, $32.50 student VIP, $14 general admission.
Jam Out to the Music Dance Night and Museum Jams with The Culpeper Museum of History: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Margo Cilker with Ramona Martinez and Sophie Gault: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $15 advance.
Fridays After Five with Cougar Beatrice with Runawayz: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.