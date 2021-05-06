 Skip to main content
Best Bets for Friday, May 7
Best Bets for Friday, May 7

Friday Cheers with Bennie Dodd: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Full Nelson Friday with Ragtop: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Friday Night Out with Bailey Hayes: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Gooey Gum Drops: 6-8:30 p.m., Ignacio and Maria’s Mexican Tacos food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Paramount Presents: National Theatre Live in HD: “Hansard (from 2019)”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.

James Tamelcoff: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Local Vocals: 6-9pm, Spring Creek Country Club at 109 Clubhouse Way in Zion Crossroads, (540) 832-0779, no cover.

