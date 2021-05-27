 Skip to main content
Best Bets for Friday, May 28
Friday Cheers with The J.O.B.: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Full Nelson Friday with Paulo Franco and The Freightliners: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Friday Night Out with Rusty Speidel: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Jon Spear Band: 6-8:30 p.m., Martin’s Grill food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Spread Out! A Socially Distanced Stand-Up Showcase: Colby Knight hosts a show with local comedians Vladimir Yankurdec, Christopher Cantrell Lucy Bonino, Heather Kilburn, Jamal Toler and Martin Phillips, 8 p.m., doors at 7 p.m., outdoors at IX Art Park, $15, $10 advance, spaces limited, 18 and older. Bad weather cancels. Wear a mask if you have not been vaccinated; you will be asked to show your vaccination card at the box office.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Moonstruck”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths 12 and younger.

Lonesome Ryder Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

