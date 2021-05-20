 Skip to main content
Best Bets for Friday, May 21
Best Bets for Friday, May 21

Friday Cheers with Craig Hanson & The Gypsies: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Full Nelson Friday with McHale and Justina: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Basecamp Concert Series with The Heavy Hours at 6:30 p.m. and Galactic at 8 p.m., Basecamp Concert Series: Devils Backbone Basecamp and Brewpub, $81.25-$50.

Friday Night Out with Mattie Fuller: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Tonal Strangers: 6-8:30 p.m., Firefly on the Fly food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Paramount Presents: “Exhibition on Screen — Sunflowers”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.

The Unsuitables: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

