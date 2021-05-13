Best Bets for Friday, May 14

Friday Cheers with Jon Spear Band: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
Full Nelson Friday with John Goslin and Bill Yetzer: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
Mt. Joy and special guest Briston Maroney in Basecamp Concert Series: Devils Backbone Basecamp and Brewpub, sold out.
Friday Night Out with Billy Brockman: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Mojo Pie: 6-8:30 p.m., The Bavarian Chef food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Jimmy O: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.