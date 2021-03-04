Best Bets for Friday, March 5

» Friday Night Out with Bailey Hayes: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover.

» David Kulund and Matty Metcalfe: Socially distanced event with Firefly on the Fly food truck, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

» Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Trading Places”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors.

» Dave Lange: 4:30-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.