Best Bets for Friday, March 26
Best Bets for Friday, March 26

» Friday Cheers with Jacob Paul Allen: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

» Friday Night Out with Haze and Dacey: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover.

» G.VB.R.H. (Green, Van Brocklin, Riggs and Hall): 3-5:30 p.m., Martin’s Grill food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

» Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Citizen Kane”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths.

» Big Gavel Band: 4:30-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Staying in? We've got you covered

Movies

Buzz Calendar for March 18

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain …

'MINARI'
Movies

'MINARI'

One wise critic called "Minari" a "balm," and we know you've been feeling that. We never expected all this love. It reminds us of another intimate, personal movie from a few years ago, "Moonlight," which — what do you know — just happened to be made by A24 and Plan B Entertainment, the same companies behind "Minari." Huh.

