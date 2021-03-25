Best Bets for Friday, March 26

» Friday Cheers with Jacob Paul Allen: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
» Friday Night Out with Haze and Dacey: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover.
» G.VB.R.H. (Green, Van Brocklin, Riggs and Hall): 3-5:30 p.m., Martin’s Grill food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
» Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Citizen Kane”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths.
» Big Gavel Band: 4:30-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
