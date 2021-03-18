 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Bets for Friday, March 19
0 comments

Best Bets for Friday, March 19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

» Friday Night Out with Mattie Fuller: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover.

» Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Sleepless in Seattle”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths.

» Jimmy O: 4:30-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Safety tips for online dating

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Movies

Best Bets for Sunday, March 14

» St. Patrick's Day with Smokin' Trout: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert