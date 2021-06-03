 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Bets for Friday, June 4
0 comments

Best Bets for Friday, June 4

  • 0

Friday Cheers with Bryan Knowles: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Full Nelson Friday with Emma Belle: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Friday Night Out with Tara Mills: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck available, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

G.G.R.H. (Gilliam, Green, Riggs and Hall): 6-8:30 p.m., Bavarian Chef food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Legally Blonde”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths 12 and younger.

Ken Farmer and The Authenticators: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Taylor Swift cast in David O. Russell's first film in six years

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rejected titles for 25 popular films
Movies

Rejected titles for 25 popular films

Titles can drastically change how a film is perceived by audiences. Take, for example, “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?” in place of “Blade Runner” or “The Lunch Bunch” over “The Breakfast Club."

Movies

Best Bets for Wednesday, June 2

Wind Down Wednesday with Laura Thurston: 6-9 p.m., Little Manila food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5, purcha…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert